Russia to Lift Restrictions for Citizens of Friendly Countries
(MENAFN) The Russian Central Bank declared on Friday that limitations on transferring money abroad will be removed for Russians and nationals of allied nations starting Dec. 8.
"Given the stable situation on the foreign exchange market, from December 8, 2025, the Bank of Russia will lift previously established limits on foreign currency transfers abroad for Russian citizens and non-resident individuals from friendly countries," the bank stated in an official release.
The bank clarified that non-resident individuals from unfriendly countries who are employed in Russia will be allowed to send funds abroad only up to the amount of their salaries.
However, the prohibition on transferring funds abroad for individuals and non-residents from unfriendly countries who are not working in Russia, as well as for legal entities from these nations, will stay in effect. "This restriction does not apply to foreign companies controlled by Russian legal entities or individuals."
Furthermore, the Central Bank noted, "Banks from unfriendly countries can transfer funds in rubles using correspondent accounts opened in Russian credit institutions if the payer and recipient accounts are opened in foreign banks."
The move follows sanctions imposed by Western nations, after which the Central Bank of Russia limited international money transfers in March 2022. At that time, citizens were restricted from sending more than $10,000 per month in foreign currency.
