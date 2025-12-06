403
Bond Jitters Hit Crypto As Bitcoin Slips Below $90,000 And Altcoins Whipsaw
Key Points
1. Bitcoin trades just under $90,000 after an overnight sell-off, with roughly 86% of tracked coins in the red.
2. Spot crypto ETFs are turning cautious, with November's $3.4 billion pull from bitcoin funds contrasting with a 14-day streak of inflows into XRP products.
3. Altcoins stay a leverage playground, with Terra tokens surging up to 80% while Zcash and smaller names drop more than 20%.
Bitcoin began Saturday hovering around $89,600, down nearly 3%, as traders digested in-line US inflation data that still pushed 10-year Treasury yields sharply higher.
Futures volumes stayed heavy: BTCUSDT perpetuals saw roughly $4 billion traded, while ETHUSDT, at about $3,040, dropped more than 4%.
Solana slipped to $133, off about 5%, and XRP traded near $2.04, down almost 3%. Litecoin drifted around $80 after several sessions of smaller losses.
The move reflects a broader shift from“easy Fed” optimism to a cooler view that rate cuts in 2026 may be shallower than many hoped. That reassessment has slowed the earlier rush into spot bitcoin ETFs.
Investors pulled about $3.4 billion from these funds in November and more than $4.3 billion over the last month, although total net creations for 2025 remain a strong $22.3 billion.
Flows have turned selective: XRP spot ETFs have logged a 14-day inflow streak approaching $900 million, even as bitcoin products saw roughly $195 million leave in a single recent session.
Leverage added fuel to Friday's slide. Around half a billion dollars in crypto futures positions were liquidated, mostly long bets, with Ether alone suffering over $300 million in forced unwinds after failing to hold above the $3,150 to $3,250 band.
Technically, bitcoin's four-hour and daily charts now align on a short-term downtrend capped by resistance in the low-$90,000s.
The weekly picture still resembles a mid-cycle correction, with prices well above long-term support in the mid-$50,000s and major banks modelling a fair-value range between $85,000 and $98,000.
Against this backdrop, altcoins remain a high-beta sideshow: Terra Classic and LUNA surged roughly 80% and 40% in a day, while Zcash slid more than 11% and thinly traded names like XNY, LIGHT and SAPIEN fell 18–27%.
