Brazil's Stock Market Euphoria Turns To Panic As Flávio Bolsonaro Shakes 2026 Race

403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Brazil's Stock Market Euphoria Turns To Panic As Flávio Bolsonaro Shakes 2026 Race
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points
1. Ibovespa hit a record above 165,000 points before crashing 4.31%, its worst fall in almost five years.
2. News that Flávio Bolsonaro, not São Paulo governor Tarcísio de Freitas, may lead the right in 2026 shattered hopes for a market-friendly alternative to the current left-wing government.
3. Banks and domestic cyclicals were hit hardest, while dollar-earning exporters such as WEG, Suzano, Klabin and Braskem briefly acted as safe havens.
The Brazilian market went from celebration to capitulation in a single session. On Friday, the Ibovespa broke through 165,000 points for the first time, only to close at 157,369.36, down 4.31% on the day and about 1.1% on the week.
The intraday swing of more than 8,000 points was the sharpest fall since early 2021. The dollar jumped 2.29% to R$ 5.4318 ($1) as investors rushed for protection. The shock was political, not global.
The revelation that senator Flávio Bolsonaro is likely to run for president in 2026, with his father's backing, upended months of positioning around Tarcísio de Freitas as the conservative, execution-minded contender who might restore fiscal discipline after 2027.
Analysts warned that this configuration increases the probability of President Lula's re-election and weakens the prospect of a broad, reformist center-right coalition.
Longer-term DI futures exploded: the January 2028 contract leapt about 46 basis points to 13.18%, while the January 2032 rose roughly 51 points to 13.49%.
Brazil's Stock Market Euphoria Turns To Panic As Flávio Bolsonaro Shakes 2026 Race
Roughly R$ 182.7 billion ($34 billion) in market value evaporated as B3's capitalization slid from about R$ 4.93 trillion ($913 billion) to R$ 4.74 trillion ($878 billion).
Heavyweight banks led the damage: Itaú alone lost around R$ 19.1 billion ($4 billion) in value, Petrobras R$ 17.7 billion ($3 billion), with Bradesco, Banco do Brasil and BTG Pactual together dropping more than R$ 50 billion ($9 billion).
The main ETF, BOVA11, fell 4.41% to R$ 154.18 ($29), with volumes more than doubling their three-month average.
Among Ibovespa stocks, the five worst performers were Yduqs, Azzas 2154, Cyrela, Magazine Luiza and Assaí, all down around 10% as higher future rates and political uncertainty crushed rate-sensitive education, real-estate and retail names.
Only four shares closed higher: exporters WEG at R$ 46.70 ($9), Suzano at R$ 50.50 ($9) and Klabin at R$ 18.64 ($3), plus Braskem at R$ 7.88 ($1), buoyed by expectations around the sale of Novonor's stake and a more active role for Petrobras.
Technically, the weekly trend for the Ibovespa remains upward, but Friday's blow-off reversal on the daily chart and a clear breakdown on the four-hour chart show how fast confidence can vanish when investors fear Brazil could remain stuck in a high-spending, low-reform path.
1. Ibovespa hit a record above 165,000 points before crashing 4.31%, its worst fall in almost five years.
2. News that Flávio Bolsonaro, not São Paulo governor Tarcísio de Freitas, may lead the right in 2026 shattered hopes for a market-friendly alternative to the current left-wing government.
3. Banks and domestic cyclicals were hit hardest, while dollar-earning exporters such as WEG, Suzano, Klabin and Braskem briefly acted as safe havens.
The Brazilian market went from celebration to capitulation in a single session. On Friday, the Ibovespa broke through 165,000 points for the first time, only to close at 157,369.36, down 4.31% on the day and about 1.1% on the week.
The intraday swing of more than 8,000 points was the sharpest fall since early 2021. The dollar jumped 2.29% to R$ 5.4318 ($1) as investors rushed for protection. The shock was political, not global.
The revelation that senator Flávio Bolsonaro is likely to run for president in 2026, with his father's backing, upended months of positioning around Tarcísio de Freitas as the conservative, execution-minded contender who might restore fiscal discipline after 2027.
Analysts warned that this configuration increases the probability of President Lula's re-election and weakens the prospect of a broad, reformist center-right coalition.
Longer-term DI futures exploded: the January 2028 contract leapt about 46 basis points to 13.18%, while the January 2032 rose roughly 51 points to 13.49%.
Brazil's Stock Market Euphoria Turns To Panic As Flávio Bolsonaro Shakes 2026 Race
Roughly R$ 182.7 billion ($34 billion) in market value evaporated as B3's capitalization slid from about R$ 4.93 trillion ($913 billion) to R$ 4.74 trillion ($878 billion).
Heavyweight banks led the damage: Itaú alone lost around R$ 19.1 billion ($4 billion) in value, Petrobras R$ 17.7 billion ($3 billion), with Bradesco, Banco do Brasil and BTG Pactual together dropping more than R$ 50 billion ($9 billion).
The main ETF, BOVA11, fell 4.41% to R$ 154.18 ($29), with volumes more than doubling their three-month average.
Among Ibovespa stocks, the five worst performers were Yduqs, Azzas 2154, Cyrela, Magazine Luiza and Assaí, all down around 10% as higher future rates and political uncertainty crushed rate-sensitive education, real-estate and retail names.
Only four shares closed higher: exporters WEG at R$ 46.70 ($9), Suzano at R$ 50.50 ($9) and Klabin at R$ 18.64 ($3), plus Braskem at R$ 7.88 ($1), buoyed by expectations around the sale of Novonor's stake and a more active role for Petrobras.
Technically, the weekly trend for the Ibovespa remains upward, but Friday's blow-off reversal on the daily chart and a clear breakdown on the four-hour chart show how fast confidence can vanish when investors fear Brazil could remain stuck in a high-spending, low-reform path.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment