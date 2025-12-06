403
Brazil's Election Shock Slams The Real
1. The dollar jumped more than 2% to close around R$5.43 after Jair Bolsonaro signalled his son Flávio as his preferred 2026 presidential candidate.
2. The Ibovespa swung from record intraday highs to a 4.3% plunge, while Brazil ETFs abroad suffered heavy losses and volumes.
3. The move came even as the global dollar stayed flat and markets priced a U.S. rate cut, underscoring how sharply investors are repricing Brazil's political risk.
The Brazilian real suffered its sharpest one-day hit in years on Friday, not because of Washington or Wall Street, but because of Brasília's 2026 race.
The spot dollar finished the session at R$5.4318, having briefly touched R$5.48, and was still trading near R$5.44 on Saturday morning.
The weekly gain against the real reached 1.8%, shrinking much of the currency's hard-won appreciation this year.
Until early afternoon, the mood was the opposite. Strong commodities and a benign U.S. inflation reading kept the dollar index near 99, global stocks firm and odds of a Federal Reserve rate cut next week close to 90%.
The real traded around R$5.30 and the Ibovespa flirted with fresh records, helped by Brazil's high real yields and a crowded foreign“overweight Brazil” trade.
The script flipped when news broke that former president Jair Bolsonaro had settled on Senator Flávio Bolsonaro as his preferred presidential name for 2026.
Markets had largely built their optimism around São Paulo governor Tarcísio de Freitas, viewed as a pro-investment, execution-focused figure able to unite the non-left vote.
A Bolsonaro-family candidacy is seen as splitting that field and, by default, raising the odds that President Lula's more fiscally loose, state-heavy project will continue beyond 2026.
The reaction was brutal. The Ibovespa collapsed 4.3%, with domestic banks, builders and education stocks hit hardest while exporters were cushioned by the weaker currency.
Long-dated interest-rate futures jumped 50–80 basis points as investors demanded more protection against future spending and inflation.
Abroad, the main Brazil equity ETF shed around 6% on surging volume, a clear sign of foreigners cutting exposure.
Technically, the dollar–real pair has broken higher on daily charts but remains inside its broader 5.20–5.60 range.
Whether Friday marks a temporary flush or the start of a new trend now depends less on the Fed – and far more on whether Brazil's centre-right can still muster a single, credible alternative to the current government.
