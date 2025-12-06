403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Global Economy Briefing: December 5, 2025
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) A reserves-and-jobs Friday strengthened the soft-landing base case while flashing the right kind of global linkages: price disinflation with still-functioning demand, better European trade dynamics, and enough U.S. supply (oil rigs) to cap energy risk.
The geoeconomic read-through is supportive for FX stability in key EMs, a cautious re-acceleration in Europe's goods cycle, and a rotation in commodity risk toward industrials and food rather than crude.
United States
Core PCE stayed tame (0.2% m/m; 2.8% y/y) as headline PCE held at 2.8% y/y. Income rose 0.4% m/m but real consumption was flat, a mix that cools inflation without stalling activity.
Michigan sentiment rebounded (53.3) and inflation expectations eased (1-yr 4.1%, 5-yr 3.2%).
Baker Hughes counts rose (oil 413; total 549), a quiet supply anchor that helps keep headline inflation orderly.
Consumer credit slowed to $9.2B, hinting at less levered spending into year-end.
Net: the Fed keeps“hold,” with lower inflation tail-risk and energy capped by incremental U.S. supply.
Europe and UK
The euro area surprised to the upside: Q3 GDP +0.3% q/q and employment +0.2% q/q.
Germany's factory orders rose 1.5% m/m; France's deficit narrowed sharply (trade −€3.9B vs −€6.8B) and the current account swung positive, helped by softer imports.
Italy's retail improved (0.5% m/m), and Spain's industry grew 1.2% y/y. This is not a boom, but it is the kind of“import less, add services demand, mend external balances” that stabilizes the euro and marginally lifts global goods demand.
The UK picture stayed fragile: Halifax house prices stalled m/m with mortgage rates stuck at 6.81%-a drag on 2026 consumption unless real wages do more work.
Asia-Pacific
Japan's leading index climbed (110.0), but October coincident momentum cooled; Singapore retail accelerated (2.3% m/m; 4.5% y/y), underscoring the services-led Asian cushion.
India's FX reserves eased to $686.2B, still formidable; Korea/Norway factory prints were mixed earlier in the week. Hong Kong and Switzerland added to reserves, as did South Africa (to $72.1B).
Bigger geoeconomic point: thicker reserve buffers across Asia and South Africa reduce FX volatility spillovers from the Fed and stabilize dollar funding for EM trade.
Latin America and Africa
Brazil's pipeline inflation stayed benign (IGP-DI +0.01%; PPI −0.48% m/m), keeping the disinflation channel open even as growth cools.
Mexico's consumer confidence slipped, suggesting 2026 consumption may rely more on real wage gains and remittances.
South Africa's reserves rose; with a smaller current-account gap reported a day earlier, rand tail risks moderate-helpful for regional import prices and corporate balance sheets.
Canada
Employment rose 53.6k, but the composition was soft (−9.4k full-time; +63k part-time), unemployment eased to 6.5% as participation dipped, and wage growth for permanent workers held at 4.0%. The BoC can stay patient: no urgency to cut, but little case to tighten.
Positioning and cross-asset signals
CFTC showed investors rotating toward growth-sensitive commodities and away from pure defensives: copper length built (49.1k) while crude and gold net length also climbed-an inflation hedge plus capex bet rather than a stagflation call.
Soybean length surged (77.6k → 157.2k), flagging food-price risks tied to South American weather and trade routes-an EM CPI watchpoint for early 2026.
Shorts deepened in CAD; MXN length rose-consistent with relative macro resilience in Mexico versus Canada's goods slowdown.
What it means
Locally better European trade balances and steadier U.S. energy supply have global consequences.
They compress FX and inflation tail risks for EM importers, reduce the odds of a crude-driven shock, and create space for cautious easing where disinflation is real (Brazil, Mexico) without destabilizing currencies.
Asia's large reserve cushions act as a circuit-breaker for dollar swings, while stronger copper length and firmer European orders hint at a 2026 goods-cycle floor.
Portfolio tilt: stay long quality duration; overweight service-heavy U.S. exposure; start adding selectively to Europe's export/industrial complex (Germany/Italy supply chains) on evidence of order follow-through.
Keep EM overweights where buffers are thick and inflation is anchored (India, Mexico, Brazil); hedge food-price risk given the soybean signal.
The geoeconomic read-through is supportive for FX stability in key EMs, a cautious re-acceleration in Europe's goods cycle, and a rotation in commodity risk toward industrials and food rather than crude.
United States
Core PCE stayed tame (0.2% m/m; 2.8% y/y) as headline PCE held at 2.8% y/y. Income rose 0.4% m/m but real consumption was flat, a mix that cools inflation without stalling activity.
Michigan sentiment rebounded (53.3) and inflation expectations eased (1-yr 4.1%, 5-yr 3.2%).
Baker Hughes counts rose (oil 413; total 549), a quiet supply anchor that helps keep headline inflation orderly.
Consumer credit slowed to $9.2B, hinting at less levered spending into year-end.
Net: the Fed keeps“hold,” with lower inflation tail-risk and energy capped by incremental U.S. supply.
Europe and UK
The euro area surprised to the upside: Q3 GDP +0.3% q/q and employment +0.2% q/q.
Germany's factory orders rose 1.5% m/m; France's deficit narrowed sharply (trade −€3.9B vs −€6.8B) and the current account swung positive, helped by softer imports.
Italy's retail improved (0.5% m/m), and Spain's industry grew 1.2% y/y. This is not a boom, but it is the kind of“import less, add services demand, mend external balances” that stabilizes the euro and marginally lifts global goods demand.
The UK picture stayed fragile: Halifax house prices stalled m/m with mortgage rates stuck at 6.81%-a drag on 2026 consumption unless real wages do more work.
Asia-Pacific
Japan's leading index climbed (110.0), but October coincident momentum cooled; Singapore retail accelerated (2.3% m/m; 4.5% y/y), underscoring the services-led Asian cushion.
India's FX reserves eased to $686.2B, still formidable; Korea/Norway factory prints were mixed earlier in the week. Hong Kong and Switzerland added to reserves, as did South Africa (to $72.1B).
Bigger geoeconomic point: thicker reserve buffers across Asia and South Africa reduce FX volatility spillovers from the Fed and stabilize dollar funding for EM trade.
Latin America and Africa
Brazil's pipeline inflation stayed benign (IGP-DI +0.01%; PPI −0.48% m/m), keeping the disinflation channel open even as growth cools.
Mexico's consumer confidence slipped, suggesting 2026 consumption may rely more on real wage gains and remittances.
South Africa's reserves rose; with a smaller current-account gap reported a day earlier, rand tail risks moderate-helpful for regional import prices and corporate balance sheets.
Canada
Employment rose 53.6k, but the composition was soft (−9.4k full-time; +63k part-time), unemployment eased to 6.5% as participation dipped, and wage growth for permanent workers held at 4.0%. The BoC can stay patient: no urgency to cut, but little case to tighten.
Positioning and cross-asset signals
CFTC showed investors rotating toward growth-sensitive commodities and away from pure defensives: copper length built (49.1k) while crude and gold net length also climbed-an inflation hedge plus capex bet rather than a stagflation call.
Soybean length surged (77.6k → 157.2k), flagging food-price risks tied to South American weather and trade routes-an EM CPI watchpoint for early 2026.
Shorts deepened in CAD; MXN length rose-consistent with relative macro resilience in Mexico versus Canada's goods slowdown.
What it means
Locally better European trade balances and steadier U.S. energy supply have global consequences.
They compress FX and inflation tail risks for EM importers, reduce the odds of a crude-driven shock, and create space for cautious easing where disinflation is real (Brazil, Mexico) without destabilizing currencies.
Asia's large reserve cushions act as a circuit-breaker for dollar swings, while stronger copper length and firmer European orders hint at a 2026 goods-cycle floor.
Portfolio tilt: stay long quality duration; overweight service-heavy U.S. exposure; start adding selectively to Europe's export/industrial complex (Germany/Italy supply chains) on evidence of order follow-through.
Keep EM overweights where buffers are thick and inflation is anchored (India, Mexico, Brazil); hedge food-price risk given the soybean signal.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment