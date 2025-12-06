Indian Railways Adds Special Trains As Passengers Struggle Amid Indigo Flight Cancellations

MENAFN - Live Mint) The South Central Railway announced on Saturday that it would run four special trains to manage the surge in passengers resulting from the large-scale cancellation of IndiGo flights in the area. The move comes as flyers face significant disruption and long queues at the airport due to the cancellation.

SCR runs special trains amid IndiGo flight cancellations

A press release from the SCR stated that it is running special trains to clear the extra rush of passengers to Chennai, Mumbai, and Shalimar (Kolkata) from Hyderabad today.

IndiGo cancels flights at Hyderabad airport

Meanwhile, as many as 43 outbound Indigo flights were cancelled from here on Saturday, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport PTI said.

Similarly, 26 incoming flights are also likely to be cancelled during the day, they said. The flight cancellations drew ire from passengers, who thronged the IndiGo counters at the airport demanding to know the exact situation.“This is utter nonsense! Digiyatra done, message received that departure has been rescheduled ahead of the scheduled departure and now upon arriving at Hyderabad airport coming to know at the security checkpoint that Indigo flight is cancelled,” Tarun Singha, former Ministry of Defence spokesperson said in a post on X.

“But the thing is if you don't shout they do nothing. Example at Hyderabad Airport, there was no staff no flight information for an hour. Then a fellow passenger started shouting on mic and an Indigo staff appeared finally,” a netizen said in a post.

IndiGo CEO apologises for disruptions

On Friday, when IndiGo cancelled over 1,000 flights from across airports, its CEO Pieter Elbers apologised in a video message for the major inconvenience caused to passengers due to the disruptions. In the one-way video communication, Elbers also said that the airline was expecting fewer than 1,000 flights on Saturday.



