Questions Hang Over China-Defying Tibetan Lama's Death In Vietnam

MENAFN - Asia Times) Tibetan Buddhist spiritual leader Tulku Hungkar Dorje Rinpoche, also known in official records as Waxi Longre, was reportedly found dead on March 28, 2025, at an apartment located in VinHomes Central Park, one of the most high-profile residential complexes in Vietnam.

While the Vietnamese government has attributed his death to natural causes, official inconsistencies and suspicious details have raised serious concerns among the Tibetan diaspora and international human rights observers.

Hungkar Dorje was widely recognized in the Tibetan Buddhist community for his lineage as a reincarnated lama and as the abbot of Lung-ngon Monastery, a respected center of traditional Nyingma teachings.

Known for his charismatic teachings and independence, Hungkar Dorje publicly refused to welcome the Chinese state-appointed Panchen Lama during an official visit, a significant and rare act of spiritual defiance against Beijing's control over Tibetan religious affairs.

His stance made him a spiritual figure of importance and, arguably, a political target. Many in the Tibetan diaspora believe he was under Beijing's surveillance and at risk of retaliation for his stance.

Beijing's 1995 appointment of its own Panchen Lama - after detaining the boy recognized by the Dalai Lama - created a deep rift over who has authority to select Tibet's top religious figures.

China has insisted it will control the choice of the next Dalai Lama, while Tibetans in exile say only the current Dalai Lama and the monastic tradition can determine his reincarnation.

In Vietnam's reply to the United Nations Special Procedures (Ref: AL VNM 4/2025), the deceased is referred to as Waxi Longre, a Chinese national of Tibetan ethnicity, born on August 15, 1967.