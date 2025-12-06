Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US Consumer Credit Growth Slows in October

2025-12-06 03:06:56
(MENAFN) Consumer credit in the United States expanded at a slower pace than anticipated in October, increasing by $9.2 billion from the previous month, the Fed reported on Friday.

The total consumer credit reached $5.08 trillion in October, falling short of market predictions, which had forecast a rise of $11.8 billion.

During the month, revolving credit, including credit cards, grew by $5.4 billion, while non-revolving credit, encompassing home, auto, and student loans, increased by $3.7 billion.

On a yearly basis, consumer credit advanced by 2.2% in October. Revolving credit climbed 4.9% annually over the same period, whereas non-revolving credit experienced a more modest growth of 1.2%.

