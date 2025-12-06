403
Sixteen houses get demolished following bushfires blaze in Australia
(MENAFN) According to emergency reports, up to 16 homes have been destroyed and more remain in danger as fast-moving bushfires blaze along the Mid North and Central Coasts of New South Wales on Saturday, triggering multiple high-level alerts.
The state’s Rural Fire Service announced that "an emergency warning is in place for the Nimbin Road Koolewong area due to a bush fire burning in a southerly direction behind Glenrock Parade towards Lara Street," urging those in the vicinity of Nimbin Road, Glenrock Parade, Lara St, and Nimala Ave to evacuate immediately.
Koolewong, located on the Central Coast roughly 87 kilometers from Sydney, is among the communities facing significant fire activity.
Another emergency alert was issued for residents in Baerami, Baerami Creek, Widden, Yarrawa, and Kerrabee due to a major bushfire in the region. Authorities warned those who have not already evacuated to shelter in place, saying it is "now too late to leave."
Train services running through the affected districts have been suspended, according to reports from national broadcasters. Meteorologists say the combination of intense heat and powerful, erratic winds is driving the rapid spread of the flames, with one senior forecaster noting the conditions are "a perfect combination for fires to develop and grow if they do get going."
