Ukraine Marks Armed Forces Day

After declaring independence, Ukraine inherited from the USSR one of the largest and most powerful military formations in Europe, equipped with nuclear weapons, strategic aviation, and a substantial arsenal of equipment. However, over more than two decades of independence, the army underwent destructive reductions. The number of service members decreased almost every year, funding was cut, and military infrastructure deteriorated. A further factor was constant political pressure from Moscow, which sought to prevent the creation of a competent Ukrainian military.

A turning point in the modern history of the Armed Forces of Ukraine came in 2013–2014, following the Revolution of Dignity, the occupation of Crimea, and the start of hostilities in the east. Despite the army's critical condition, the lack of proper supplies, and the treacherous behavior of part of the command at that time, Ukrainian troops managed to resist aggression and defend the state's independence.

Since then, the Armed Forces have undergone profound changes: training standards have been updated, weapons modernization has begun, Ukraine has set a course for Euro-Atlantic integration, and announced its aspiration to join NATO.

For the fourth consecutive year, Ukrainians observe Armed Forces Day during full-scale war. From the first days of the invasion, Russian troops encountered an organized defense by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which demonstrated their ability to withstand an army widely regarded as one of the strongest in the world.

As of now, Ukraine ranks 20th among 145 countries in the Global Firepower military strength rankin, while Russia maintains second place. At the same time, the Armed Forces remain a key pillar of the state, which continues to fight for the freedom and security of its people.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, on the occasion of Armed Forces Day, underscored that today the Ukrainian army advances toward its goal through sweat and blood - to defeat the Russian invaders, preserve Ukraine, and defend its independence and freedom.

According to him, today the Armed Forces are“a mirror of Ukrainian society that shows who we are as a nation: united, persistent, unbreakable. It is a solid foundation of Ukrainian statehood.”

“Behind us,” Syrskyi stressed,“stand the proud traditions of the warriorhood of the princely era, the Cossack period, the Ukrainian War of Independence (1917-1921), and the sacrifice of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army. Our recent experience comprises the rout of Russians near Kyiv, the heroism of the defenders of Mariupol, the Kharkiv counteroffensive, the liberation of the right bank of the Kherson region and of Zmiinyi Island, the battle for the Black Sea, and the Kursk offensive operation. We know how to defeat a superior enemy.”

The Commander-in-Chief emphasized that the modern Ukrainian military is fully aware of its historic mission.“We cannot afford to repeat the mistakes of a century ago. We must endure this war for freedom and independence. And we will endure, no matter how difficult it is on the battlefield,” the general noted.

Syrskyi added that today the Russians are building new plans of aggression and believe they can impose on the world the supremacy of the criminal principle - the law of force and the right of the strong - but“the Armed Forces of Ukraine shatter this principle, because we are Europe's shield against the Russian horde. Our partners stand with us, and we are grateful for their consistent support.”

At the same time, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces noted that today“the symbols of our struggle are drones, missiles, and deep-strike operations against the enemy's rear with long-range systems of domestic production. We are bringing the war onto Russia's territory - the place from which it came.”

“We strive to end this war more than anyone else. But we know with certainty that no security guarantee model for Ukraine is possible without our Armed Forces. Not possible without the Ukrainian soldier. Our service members are the highest value,” the general stated.

On the day marking the establishment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Syrskyi extended greetings to every Ukrainian service member - those who have served throughout these years and those who joined recently. To everyone holding the front and striking the enemy, bringing victory and long-awaited peace for Ukraine closer.“It is an honor to stand with you, shoulder to shoulder, in the same formation,” he emphasized.

Syrskyi also said he wished to ask forgiveness from every family that lost a defender in the war with the Russian invaders.“Forgive us for not saving them. Eternal memory and eternal glory to our brothers and sisters! Every sacrifice will be avenged and will not be in vain,” he assured.

“With sweat and blood, we advance toward our goal: to inflict military defeat on the aggressor, preserve Ukraine, defend its independence and freedom,” the Commander-in-Chief underlined.

Photo: 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after King Danylo