Russians Massively Attack Three Districts In Kyiv Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this on its Facebook page.

“Throughout the night, the Fastiv, Vyshhorod, and Bucha districts were under heavy Russian shelling. Three people were injured,” the report said.

Fires broke out in Fastiv, causing damage to the railway station and the motor-car depot.

In the village of Novi Petrivtsi, debris from a UAV caused a fire in a 5,500-square-meter warehouse. Three trucks were also burned in this village, a residential building was destroyed, and six more houses were damaged.

In the village of Nezhylovychi, Bucha district, a fire broke out, and a private building was destroyed.

Work to eliminate the consequences of the attack is ongoing, the State Emergency Service added.

As reported by Ukrinform, the traffic of several trains has been hindered due to strikes by Russian invaders on the railway infrastructure on December 6.