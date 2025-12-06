D-8 Youth Dialogue Gives Voice To 350 Mln Young People In Baku - Deputy Minister

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Developing Eight (D-8) Youth Dialogue represents the voices of 350 million young people in Baku, said Yalchin Rafiyev, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chief Negotiator for COP29, Trend reports.

Speaking at the official opening ceremony, Rafiyev emphasized that the world is advancing at a remarkable speed in technology and climate policy, and the active involvement of young people is essential to shaping that progress.

“The initiatives of young people will shape our future. This event is an ideal opportunity for turning our ideas into reality,” he said.

Rafiyev noted that participants should use the platform to exchange ideas and work together.

The D-8 Youth Dialogue, which marks its debut, has begun in Baku, Azerbaijan. Participating at the event will be prominent worldwide experts in youth policy, lawmakers, prominent youth organizations, and leaders of youth policy institutions from the D-8 member states. "Youth Shaping the Future of the Global Urban Agenda: Sustainable and Climate-Resilient Cities of Tomorrow."

The primary objective of the gathering is to increase youth engagement in creating inclusive, resilient, and environmentally friendly cityscapes; to foster greater youth collaboration on a global scale; and to increase youth capacity for innovation and employment.