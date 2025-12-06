Nakhchivan Railway Modernization Set To Boost Annual Cargo Capacity - Azerbaijan Railways (VIDEO)
The project rolls out a railway line stretching over 188 kilometers, looking to set up a modern network that keeps up with contemporary standards. Once major renovations are wrapped up, the Nakhchivan railway's annual cargo capacity is set to hit 15 million tons.
As part of an agreement signed in Washington on August 8, 2025, under the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), the railway connection along the Zangezur corridor will be restored. The corridor, a critical segment of the North-South transport route, is set to become a key transit link between Europe and Asia, enhancing regional freight transportation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment