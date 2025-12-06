Petra's Treasury Meets The Supermoon: A Celestial Spectacle 18 Years In The Making

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Petra, Dec. 6 (Petra) – As the sun set over the rose-red cliffs of Petra, a giant moon slowly rose above the narrow canyon of the Siq, illuminating the Treasury in an otherworldly glow. Photographers and visitors from around the world paused, cameras in hand, to witness a rare astronomical event: a lunar standstill that occurs just once every 18.6 years.The moon appeared at a northeast angle of 57 degrees, gradually climbing to 62 degrees directly above the Treasury, aligning perfectly with the ancient building's axis. "This precise alignment is no accident," said Mamoun Al-Nawafleh, head of the Al-Ruwad Astronomical Tourism Association. "The Nabataeans were keen observers of the sky. Their meticulous planning allowed the Treasury to align with celestial events, connecting their architecture to the rhythms of the cosmos."A theoretical physicist, Ammar Al-Sakaji, emphasized the significance of the moment. "Petra isn't just a marvel of rock-cut architecture; it's a testament to advanced astronomical knowledge. The Nabataeans integrated celestial observation into city planning, rituals, and daily life – over 2,000 years ago."The glowing supermoon created a surreal backdrop for the Treasury, highlighting Petra's pink-hued sandstone in vivid contrast against the night sky. Tourists captured the scene on cameras and smartphones, sharing the extraordinary sight across social media, while guides explained the celestial mechanics behind the spectacle."This isn't just about beauty – it's about legacy," said Al-Nawafleh. "Every alignment, every architectural choice speaks to a culture that understood its universe deeply. Tonight, visitors connect with that knowledge across millennia."Officials from the Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority noted that the site will host more observational events in the coming months, combining education with tourism and showcasing Petra's role as a hub of archaeoastronomical heritage.The event underscores Petra's unique blend of natural wonder, human ingenuity, and cultural memory – a reminder that even thousands of years later, the Nabataeans' vision continues to inspire awe.