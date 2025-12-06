403
U.S., Peru Dicuss Fight Against Transnational Criminal Groups
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (KUNA) -- U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Foreign Minister Hugo de Zela of Peru met late Friday to discuss ongoing efforts to fight transnational criminal organizations and strengthen security.
During the meeting, Secretary Rubio reaffirmed the United States commitment to partnering to secure critical mineral supply chains, the U.S. State Department said in a press statement.
"The Secretary also emphasized that, as we look forward to marking 200 years of diplomatic relations next year, the United States will continue to partner with Peru in trade, space, and security," it said.
Rubio said in a post on X platform, "I met today with Peruvian Foreign Minister Hugo de Zela to advance joint efforts to disrupt transnational criminal organizations in our region, boost cooperation on critical minerals, and strengthen security cooperation." (end)
asj
