Canada Removes Syria From Terror-Sponsoring List


2025-12-06 03:02:08
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (KUNA) -- Canada has removed Syria from its list of states that sponsor terrorism, as well as Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham from its list of terrorist groups, joining several countries, mainly the U.S., in easing sanctions on Damascus.
"These measures are in line with recent decisions taken by our allies, including the United Kingdom and the United States, and follow the efforts by the Syrian transitional government to advance Syriaآ's stability," the Canadian Foreign Ministry said in a press release late Friday.
It said that the decisions were taken following extensive review, vowing that the safety and security of Canadians would remain paramount.
The Canadian foreign ministry underlined that Ottawa would work together with world partners in order to promote regional stability and fight terrorism. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

