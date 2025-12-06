Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Hot Winds Fan Dozens Of Bushfires Across Eastern Australia

Hot Winds Fan Dozens Of Bushfires Across Eastern Australia


2025-12-06 03:01:48
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Sydney, Australia: Dozens of bushfires burned along Australia's eastern seaboard on Saturday, destroying several houses as a blistering heatwave set in.

More than 50 bushfires were burning in New South Wales on Saturday afternoon, the state's Rural Fire Service said, although the vast majority were considered "under control".

A blaze north of Sydney had destroyed six houses, national broadcaster ABC said, while a small number of homes were lost in a bushfire on the state's mid-north coast.

One bushfire had burned through more than 9,000 hectares (20,000 acres) in the Goulburn River National Park.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Dean Narramore said hot and dry winds were fanning temperatures across the state nearing 40C.

"This is a dangerous few hours," he said.

"Unfortunately this heat has been associated with hot and gusty winds as well, and that's what really driving these dangerous and extreme fire dangers."

Bushfires are a common occurrence in Australia's summer months, and it is not unheard for dozens of blazes to burn through sparsely populated areas on hot and windy days.

MENAFN06122025000063011010ID1110445054



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search