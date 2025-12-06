403
Recent French Survey Highlights Religion Discrimination
(MENAFN) A recent study released by a French rights organization on Thursday indicated a growth in discrimination linked to religion, especially targeting Muslims.
The 2024 edition of the Access to Rights survey, conducted by the Defenseur des droits (Defender of Rights), revealed that 7% of over 5,000 participants reported facing discrimination due to their religious beliefs in the past five years, an increase from 5% in 2016.
During the 2024 legislative elections, the Defender of Rights also noted a 53% surge in calls to 3928, the hotline established to fight discrimination, between May and June.
The research highlighted that 31% of respondents observed religion-based discrimination in 2024, compared to 21% in 2016.
"The rise in discrimination on religious grounds appears to be observed across all religions. However, it is reported far more frequently by people who say they are Muslim, or who believe they are perceived as such," the report emphasized.
The survey further indicated that 34% of Muslims reported experiencing discrimination based on their religion, up from 27% in 2016.
Among other religious groups, 19% of individuals and 4% of Christians stated they were subjected to discrimination because of their religious affiliation in 2024.
