US sees slower-than-expected growth in consumer credit

2025-12-06 02:50:44
(MENAFN) According to recent economic data, consumer borrowing in the United States increased at a slower pace than analysts anticipated in October, expanding by $9.2 billion over the month.

Markets had expected a stronger rise of about $11.8 billion.

Total outstanding consumer credit reached roughly $5.08 trillion during the month. Revolving credit—primarily credit card balances—saw a monthly gain of $5.4 billion, while non-revolving categories such as auto, student, and home-related loans grew by $3.7 billion.

On an annual basis, overall consumer credit advanced 2.2% in October. Revolving balances were up 4.9% from a year earlier, compared to a more modest 1.2% increase in non-revolving credit.

