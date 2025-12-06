403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US sees slower-than-expected growth in consumer credit
(MENAFN) According to recent economic data, consumer borrowing in the United States increased at a slower pace than analysts anticipated in October, expanding by $9.2 billion over the month.
Markets had expected a stronger rise of about $11.8 billion.
Total outstanding consumer credit reached roughly $5.08 trillion during the month. Revolving credit—primarily credit card balances—saw a monthly gain of $5.4 billion, while non-revolving categories such as auto, student, and home-related loans grew by $3.7 billion.
On an annual basis, overall consumer credit advanced 2.2% in October. Revolving balances were up 4.9% from a year earlier, compared to a more modest 1.2% increase in non-revolving credit.
Markets had expected a stronger rise of about $11.8 billion.
Total outstanding consumer credit reached roughly $5.08 trillion during the month. Revolving credit—primarily credit card balances—saw a monthly gain of $5.4 billion, while non-revolving categories such as auto, student, and home-related loans grew by $3.7 billion.
On an annual basis, overall consumer credit advanced 2.2% in October. Revolving balances were up 4.9% from a year earlier, compared to a more modest 1.2% increase in non-revolving credit.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment