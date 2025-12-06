Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tom Barrack Optimistic on Türkiye, US Relations

2025-12-06 02:44:54
(MENAFN) US Ambassador to Türkiye and Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack voiced optimism on Friday that the outstanding matters between Washington and Ankara could be resolved within four to six months, emphasizing that their partnership remains robust and steady.

While addressing participants at a conference hosted by the Milken Institute in the UAE, the envoy underscored the close rapport between US President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, describing their connection as an exceptional bond that has significantly influenced bilateral cooperation.

He further highlighted Türkiye’s standing as NATO’s second-largest member following the EU, noting that despite this, European states have not seriously contemplated Türkiye’s entry into the union.

Turning to Israeli leadership, Barrack stated that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu does not pursue the notion of a “Greater Israel”, asserting that Israel currently faces pressures from numerous directions.

He added that any such vision could only be achieved through economic growth and mutual prosperity, rather than through military objectives.

Commenting on US sanctions imposed under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) and the prolonged disagreements over the F-16 and F-35 programs, he remarked that the discussion has dragged on for nearly a decade.

Barrack also noted that Trump considered the sanctions futile and fully recognized Türkiye’s defense-industry capabilities, including its drone exports to Ukraine.

