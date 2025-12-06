403
Europe Urged to Embrace Greater Autonomy in Security Policy
(MENAFN) Italy’s prime minister on Friday underscored the necessity for Europe to develop independent security capabilities, arguing that if the bloc intends to function as a significant global force, it must possess the capacity to safeguard itself.
In a televised interview addressing the new US national security strategy—which indicates that Europe should become more self-sufficient—Giorgia Meloni remarked that depending on external partners for protection inevitably carries a cost.
Describing self-defense as an "inevitable process and an opportunity" for the European Union, she acknowledged that this path involves economic burdens but ultimately offers greater political autonomy.
Meloni further rejected suggestions of a "crack" in relations between Washington and Brussels, noting that she agrees with several evaluations of European politics presented in the American strategy document, which she said reflects a long-standing reality.
Discussing Italy’s approach to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Meloni reiterated that her government’s stance has been transparent from the beginning, emphasizing their support for Ukraine as a means to establish peace. She added that genuine peace can be achieved only through deterrence, not merely through good intentions.
On the subject of recognizing Palestine, she emphasized that Italy remains obligated by a parliamentary resolution requiring specific conditions—such as the disarmament of Hamas and its exclusion from any prospective governance role in Gaza.
