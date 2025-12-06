Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Leaders of North America Confer After World Cup Draw

2025-12-06 02:24:54
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump convened with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Friday in Washington after the unveiling of the 2026 FIFA World Cup draw, a tournament the three nations are slated to jointly host.

The White House verified the gathering but offered no specifics, although Trump informed reporters beforehand that the trio planned to address immigration and commerce.

According to a news agency, which referenced the Canadian leader’s office, the three heads of state held a confidential session without aides present. Sheinbaum described the encounter as "excellent," noting that the leaders explored "the great opportunity that the 2026 FIFA World Cup represents."

"We agreed to continue working together on trade issues with our teams," the Mexican president stated on US social platform X.

The discussion took place amid worsening US-Canada-Mexico relations, which have devolved into a trade confrontation fueled by Trump’s tariffs on goods from both partners — measures purportedly intended to counter unlawful migration, fentanyl trafficking, and economic disparities — and ahead of the 2026 reassessment of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

