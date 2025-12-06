403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ukrainian Leadership Reshuffled Amid Corruption Probe
(MENAFN) A senior Ukrainian figure now facing scrutiny for alleged graft was dismissed Friday from both the National Security and Defense Council and the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s headquarters.
According to an online decree issued by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, former Presidential Office chief Andriy Yermak was removed from these governmental bodies. The order explicitly stated, “This decree shall enter into force on the date of its publication,” preserving the wording as published.
This presidential directive follows Zelenskyy’s earlier announcement of a broad revamp of the Presidential Office, during which he also noted that Yermak had offered his resignation.
Earlier the same day, Ukraine’s anti-corruption institutions revealed they were conducting raids involving Yermak, who took over the presidential office in 2020, as part of an investigation into a $100 million energy-sector corruption scheme.
After Yermak’s ouster, National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov was selected by Zelenskyy to head Kyiv’s delegation in the continuing peace talks concerning the Russia-Ukraine conflict, thereby succeeding Yermak in that role.
According to an online decree issued by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, former Presidential Office chief Andriy Yermak was removed from these governmental bodies. The order explicitly stated, “This decree shall enter into force on the date of its publication,” preserving the wording as published.
This presidential directive follows Zelenskyy’s earlier announcement of a broad revamp of the Presidential Office, during which he also noted that Yermak had offered his resignation.
Earlier the same day, Ukraine’s anti-corruption institutions revealed they were conducting raids involving Yermak, who took over the presidential office in 2020, as part of an investigation into a $100 million energy-sector corruption scheme.
After Yermak’s ouster, National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov was selected by Zelenskyy to head Kyiv’s delegation in the continuing peace talks concerning the Russia-Ukraine conflict, thereby succeeding Yermak in that role.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment