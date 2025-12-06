Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian Leadership Reshuffled Amid Corruption Probe

2025-12-06 02:19:46
(MENAFN) A senior Ukrainian figure now facing scrutiny for alleged graft was dismissed Friday from both the National Security and Defense Council and the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s headquarters.

According to an online decree issued by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, former Presidential Office chief Andriy Yermak was removed from these governmental bodies. The order explicitly stated, “This decree shall enter into force on the date of its publication,” preserving the wording as published.

This presidential directive follows Zelenskyy’s earlier announcement of a broad revamp of the Presidential Office, during which he also noted that Yermak had offered his resignation.

Earlier the same day, Ukraine’s anti-corruption institutions revealed they were conducting raids involving Yermak, who took over the presidential office in 2020, as part of an investigation into a $100 million energy-sector corruption scheme.

After Yermak’s ouster, National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov was selected by Zelenskyy to head Kyiv’s delegation in the continuing peace talks concerning the Russia-Ukraine conflict, thereby succeeding Yermak in that role.

