QFA President Outlines Strategic Preparation For World Cup 2026

Doha, Qatar: President of the Qatar Football Association, Jassim bin Rashid Al Buainain, emphasized the strength and competitiveness of every group following the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Draw in Washington, D.C.

The Maroons learned their fate at the ceremony held at the Kennedy Center, finding themselves in Group B with Canada, Switzerland, and the side emerging from the European play-off path 1.



He highlighted that Qatar's presence at the World Cup fulfills a major strategic goal, calling the tournament the pinnacle of world football. The President voiced strong confidence in the players' capabilities for the upcoming stage, confirming the team is undergoing ideal preparations for the 2026 showcase.

Furthermore, he revealed a complete plan is ready to galvanize public support for Qatar's campaign, with details to be disclosed after all matters are concluded.

"Supporting the national team is a shared responsibility," he said in closing. "We urge Qatari companies to seize their role in this prestigious global forum."