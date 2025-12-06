Trump All Smiles As He Wins FIFA's New Peace Prize

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Washington, United States: US President Donald Trump became the first ever recipient of FIFA's new peace prize at the 2026 World Cup draw Friday -- a compensation gift for a leader who still dreams of winning the Nobel.

Gianni Infantino, the head of world football's governing body and a close ally of Trump, presented the 79-year-old with the award during the ceremony at the Kennedy Center in Washington.

"Thank you very much. This is truly one of the great honors of my life. And beyond awards, Gianni and I were discussing this, we saved millions and millions of lives," Trump said.

"The world is a safer place now."

Infantino said Trump won for "exceptional and extraordinary" actions to promote peace and unity around the world and presented him with a golden trophy and a certificate.

"There is also a beautiful medal for you that you can wear everywhere you want to go," Infantino said.

Trump immediately put it around his neck, saying: "I'm going to wear it right now."

FIFA announced the annual prize in November, saying it would recognize people who bring "hope for future generations."

But its inaugural recipient was hardly a surprise.

Infantino, 55, has developed a tight relationship with Trump, visiting the White House more than any world leader since Trump's return to office in January.

The US president often insists that he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize for his role in ending what he says are eight conflicts this year. These include a fragile ceasefire in Gaza, although an end to Russia's war in Ukraine eludes him.

Infantino has traveled as far afield as Egypt and Malaysia to attend three ceremonies for Trump-brokered peace deals in recent months.

Trump has put himself at the head of a "board of peace" for war-torn Gaza, while his administration this week renamed a Washington peace institute after him.

But Trump was overlooked by the Norwegian Nobel Committee last month as it awarded the peace prize to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado.