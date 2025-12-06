403
Dr. Sandeep Marwah Nominated As President For 18Th Global Film Festival Noida 2025
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, October 2025: Renowned educationist, media personality, and founder of Marwah Studios, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, has been nominated as the President of the 18th Global Film Festival Noida 2025, scheduled to be held from 11th to 13th December 2025 at Marwah Studios, Film City, Noida.
The Global Film Festival Noida, now entering its 18th glorious year, is among India's most celebrated international film events, bringing together filmmakers, artists, and media professionals from all over the world. Under Dr. Marwah's dynamic leadership, the festival has become a symbol of creative collaboration, cultural diplomacy, and cinematic excellence.
Expressing his gratitude, Dr. Sandeep Marwah said, "It is an honor to once again lead this grand celebration of world cinema. The Global Film Festival Noida has always been more than a film event - it's a movement that promotes peace, love, and unity through art and culture. The 18th edition will continue to strengthen our global creative ties and celebrate cinematic excellence."
Organized by Marwah Studios in association with the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI) and AAFT - Asian Academy of Film and Television, the festival will feature film screenings, seminars, workshops, masterclasses, cultural evenings, and award ceremonies, highlighting the best of international and Indian cinema.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah is a globally recognized media leader and visionary educator, credited with numerous international achievements. He is the Founder of Noida Film City, Marwah Studios, and AAFT - Asian Academy of Film and Television. A recipient of over 1500 national and international awards, Dr. Marwah has represented India on countless global platforms and has been honored by 90 countries for his contribution to art, culture, media, and education. As the President of the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI), he has been instrumental in building cultural bridges between nations through creative initiatives.
