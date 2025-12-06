Unstable Weather To Bring Rain, Thunderstorms Across Jordan Saturday

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 6 (Petra) – The Kingdom will see a shift to unstable weather conditions on Saturday, with mild daytime temperatures and increasing cloud cover, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department.Light, scattered showers are expected in parts of the country during the day. Rain becomes more widespread in the evening and overnight, with periods of heavier showers, isolated thunderstorms, and some hail. The agency said runoff may develop in low-lying areas and valleys, including the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea region, and Aqaba.Winds will blow from the southeast, occasionally picking up and producing areas of blowing dust, especially in the eastern desert.The department advised the public to watch for:- Water accumulation in low-lying areas and valleys- Localized thunderstorms and brief hail- Reduced visibility due to dust, mainly in desert areas- Strong wind gusts in some locationsTemperatures drop noticeably on Sunday, with cooler conditions and a chance of intermittent showers in parts of the south and east, and in limited areas in the north. Rain chances gradually diminish by nighttime. Winds will shift to westerly and become moderate.Monday will be relatively cool across most regions and mild around the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba, with clouds at various levels and light to moderate southwesterly winds.Tuesday remains cool in the highlands and mild in the lowlands, with partly cloudy skies. Winds turn from northeast to northwest during the day.Daytime temperatures on Saturday will range from the upper teens to the low 20s Celsius across most of the highlands and major cities, with East Amman reaching 21 C and West Amman topping out near 19 C. Cooler conditions are expected in the northern highlands at around 16 C, and in the Sharah range at 18 C.Warmer readings will prevail in the Badia, where temperatures may reach 23 C, and across the central plains, which are forecast at 21 C. Conditions turn noticeably warmer in the low-elevation areas: the northern Jordan Valley is expected to reach 26 C, while the southern valley could hit 28 C. The Dead Sea area will see highs near 26 C, and Aqaba is forecast to reach 27 C under milder conditions.Overnight lows will drop sharply across the country. Amman will fall to between 8 C and 10 C, with even cooler readings in the highlands down to 6 C in the Sharah region. The Badia and plains will dip into the upper single digits, while the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba will remain comparatively mild, with lows between 13 C and 15 C.