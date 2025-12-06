Jordan Leans Into Underdog Role As 2026 World Cup Countdown Begins

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 6 (Petra) - Jordan's national team is leaning into an underdog role after landing a high-profile World Cup draw that pits the Nashama against defending champions Argentina and Lionel Messi next summer in the United States, Mexico and Canada.Jordan was placed in Group 10 during Friday night's ceremony in Washington, joining Argentina, Algeria and Austria in what will be the country's first-ever appearance at a FIFA World Cup.Team captain Ehsan Haddad set the tone minutes after the draw, posting on Facebook: "The path is clear. We're ready, and we only speak the language of challenge."Fans at home echoed that sentiment, tracking the draw closely before rallying behind a team that has surged in recent regional competitions. Local analysts say Jordan has earned the right to compete without intimidation, even in a group headlined by the reigning world champions.International analyst Ziad Ackouba said the matchup with Messi's Argentina is daunting, "but nothing is impossible for the Nashama."Former striker Ahmed Hayel called the group "manageable," noting that facing South American, European and African opponents gives Jordan "a real opportunity to show its level on a global stage."Former midfielder Hesham Abdulmonem said the scheduling of Jordan's matches opening against Austria, followed by Algeria, and closing with Argentina offers "a realistic chance to build momentum."Qatar-based Jordanian coach Maher Ismail added that Jordan's lack of World Cup pressure could free the players to "play more openly and deliver the surprises they're capable of."Sports analyst Yahya Qutaishat said Jordan enters the tournament with confidence and national backing. He added that recent comments from opposing officials questioning Jordan's experience could motivate the players even further.In the United States, Bahaa al-Assaf of the Jordan Fan Association said preparations are underway to organize supporter sections for all group matches, noting "strong belief among Jordanian communities abroad" in the team's potential.The 2026 World Cup kicks off June 11 with Mexico facing South Africa.Group 10: Argentina – Austria – Algeria – Jordan