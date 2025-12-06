Azerbaijan Weighing Economic Cooperation Prospects With German Asienbrücke Association

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan has discussed opportunities for economic cooperation with the German Asienbrücke Association, Trend reports.

Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, shared the details of the meeting in a post on his official X page.

“During the video conference with Andreas Scheuer, the President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the“Asienbrücke” Association, we exchanged views on promoting regional collaboration and strengthening business relations, as well as on opportunities for cooperation in investment, energy, logistics, transit, and other priority areas,” the post said.

The German Asienbrücke Association (Asienbrücke e.V.) is a non-partisan initiative that aims to enhance cooperation between the Asia-Pacific region and Germany/the European Union. Its mission involves promoting political, economic, social, and cultural ties, facilitating dialogue through various events, and organizing delegation trips to Asia for networking and partnership opportunities.

Its key focus areas include trade, investment, logistics, technology, and sustainable development. The association is led by Andreas Scheuer, a former German Federal Minister, and is headquartered in Berlin, with a regional office at the Innovation Hub RheinMain.

Will be updated