Azerbaijan Unites Youth Initiatives Through Youth Dialogue Platform - Minister

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan will host several major events next year supported by the United Nations (UN), the country's Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, said at the official opening ceremony of the D-8 Youth Dialogue, Trend reports.

The minister noted that this presents a major opportunity.

“We are aligning and integrating youth initiatives and COP29 initiatives through this platform,” he said.

Gayibov emphasized that the main theme of next year's forum will focus on cities, with people at its center.

“Young people, especially those active in innovation and creativity, possess tremendous energy and potential. The dialogue's agenda will be rich and dynamic, and young participants will be actively involved. Many volunteers are also taking part,” he added.

The D-8 Youth Dialogue, which marks its debut, has begun in Baku, Azerbaijan. Participating at the event will be prominent worldwide experts in youth policy, lawmakers, prominent youth organizations, and leaders of youth policy institutions from the D-8 member states. "Youth Shaping the Future of the Global Urban Agenda: Sustainable and Climate-Resilient Cities of Tomorrow."

The primary objective of the gathering is to increase youth engagement in creating inclusive, resilient, and environmentally friendly cityscapes; to foster greater youth collaboration on a global scale; and to increase youth capacity for innovation and employment.