Azerbaijani Committee Chairman Paints Role Of Youth In Urban Planning

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Young people should show engagement not only in climate and sustainability issues but across other areas as well, said Anar Guliyev, Chairperson of the Developing Eight (D-8) State Urban Planning and Architecture Committee, Trend reports.

Speaking at the official opening ceremony of the D-8 Youth Dialogue, Guliyev noted that Azerbaijani youth are actively involved in the field of architecture.

“We understand that when planning cities, the needs of young people and the wider community must be taken into account. We place great importance on education and modelling,” he said.

He added that the dialogues being held make a significant contribution to multicultural cooperation.

Guliyev also called on young people to take an active part in the World Urban Forum.

The D-8 Youth Dialogue, which marks its debut, has begun in Baku, Azerbaijan. Participating at the event will be prominent worldwide experts in youth policy, lawmakers, prominent youth organizations, and leaders of youth policy institutions from the D-8 member states. "Youth Shaping the Future of the Global Urban Agenda: Sustainable and Climate-Resilient Cities of Tomorrow."

The primary objective of the gathering is to increase youth engagement in creating inclusive, resilient, and environmentally friendly cityscapes; to foster greater youth collaboration on a global scale; and to increase youth capacity for innovation and employment.