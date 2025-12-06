Enemies Launch Massive Attack On Dnipropetrovsk Region, Injuring 11-Year-Old Boy

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Vladyslav Haivanenko, acting Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

According to him, several fires broke out in Dnipro as a result of the enemy's attacks. Among the damaged buildings was a private house.

“A fire also broke out in the Zelenodolsk community of Kryvyi Rih. Infrastructure was damaged there,” Haivanenko said.

As a result of the UAV strike in Pavlohrad, a garage and a farm building burned down; the Russians also struck the Nikopol district. Heavy artillery and FPV drones were directed at the communities of Myrove, Pokrovske, Marganets, and Nikopol itself, he added.

“An 11-year-old boy was injured in the latter. He was given the necessary assistance,” Haivanenko emphasized.

Three houses, farm buildings, and a power line were damaged in the area.

In total, according to him, 40 enemy drones were shot down in the sky over the Dnipropetrovsk region.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian army struck the Zaporizhzhia region 729 times during the day, injuring four people