Ukrzaliznytsia Warns Of Complications In Several Train Traffic Routes Due To Enemy Attacks

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways) reported this on its Telegram channel.

“The enemy continues to target railway infrastructure. Last night, the Fastiv junction station and suburban rolling stock were damaged. There were no casualties, but suburban train traffic has been disrupted, and we are introducing operational changes for the day,” the message says.

In particular, suburban routes from Kyiv via the Motovylivka station, from Koziatyn via the Kozhanka station, and from Myronivka via the Fastiv-2 station are restricted.

Instead of the Kyiv-Fastiv-1 route, a shuttle service has been organized between Kyiv and Motovylivka.

Regional train No. 892 Fastiv-Slavutych will continue to run between Boyarka and Slavutych, with its schedule remaining unchanged.

Trains will temporarily not run in the directions of Zhytomyr and Vasylkiv. Specifically, these are the following routes:



No. 6491 Fastiv-1 - Zhytomyr;

No. 7034 Zhytomyr - Kyiv-Pasazhyrskyi (suburban);

No. 7037 Kyiv-Pasazhyrskyi (suburban) - Zhytomyr;

No. 6042 Vasylkiv-Center - Kyiv-Pasazhyrskyi (suburban);

No. 6041 Kyiv-Pasazhyrskyi (suburban) - Vasylkiv-Center; No. 6046 Vasylkiv-Center - Kyiv-Pasazhyrskyi (suburban).

Also, due to the forced replacement of rolling stock, trains between Chernihiv and Slavutych will not run temporarily:



No. 6851 Chernihiv - Slavutych;

No. 6854 Slavutych - Chernihiv;

No. 6853 Chernihiv - Slavutych; No. 6856 Slavutych - Chernihiv.

Ukrzaliznytsia added that the workers are maintaining traffic in the region as much as possible and ask people to closely follow updates on the agency's official pages.

As reported by Ukrinform, on December 6, Russian troops launched a massive air strike on Ukraine using missiles and drones.

Photo: Ukrzaliznytsia