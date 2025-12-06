403
Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Finland On Independence Day
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 6 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah congratulated in a cable on Saturday President of the Republic of Finland Alexander Stubb on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.
In the cable, His Highness the Crown Prince wished President Stubb good health and Finland and its friendly people more welfare and progress. (pickup previous)
