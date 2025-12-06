403
Kuwait PM Congratulates Finland On Independence Day
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 6 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent Saturday a cable of congratulations to President of the Republic of Finland Alexander Stubb on the occasion of his country's Independence Day. (pickup previous)
