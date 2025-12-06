Video: Kartik Aaryan Holds Phoolon Ki Chaadar For Sister Krittika Tiwari- Internet Loves The Gesture

Kartik Aaryan walks with phoolon ki chaddar during Krittika Tiwari's wedding, enjoying emotional and wonderful moments with his sister.

Kartik Aaryan offered fans an emotional look inside sister Krittika Tiwari's wedding, sharing both touching and hilarious moments from the festivities.

A fresh video uploaded on December 5, 2025, depicted the siblings' close relationship, combining family love, nostalgic music, and holiday enthusiasm that instantly gained popularity online.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

The most recent film from the wedding festivities focused on a critical tradition. It began with Kartik stepping forward, holding aloft the phoolon ki chaddar as the bride approached the stage. The little gesture underscored the actor and Krittika's intimate bond on that day.

Wedding ceremonies for Kartik Aaryan's sister, Krittika Tiwari. The film then transitioned into a happy montage with Kartik and Krittika dancing together, sharing grins and hugs. Fans noted that the two seemed both happy and emotional.

Many spectators found the scenes sympathetic, as the siblings combined ancient practices with light-hearted fun on the dancefloor. The event's visual aspects also stood out. Krittika donned a light pink floral lehenga, described as delicate and lovely.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Kartik picked an ivory kurta-pyjama to complement the pastel motif. The design enhanced the video's calm vibe, which emphasised feeling over glamour.

The choice of background music was an important aspect of the video. Kartik utilised the song Tera Yaar Hoon Main from his movie Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. The melancholy lyrics and familiar music evoked nostalgia among listeners who associated the song with friendship and close ties.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

The actor has previously given snippets from previous performances. A mehendi video shows family and friends showering marigold petals, creating a cheerful atmosphere.

The usage of marigold flowers, which are frequently associated with good luck and new beginnings, emphasised the traditional tone of Krittika's wedding to Vishal Budhwani. Beyond the emotional ceremonies, Kartik delighted the guests.

During one function, Kartik astonished everyone by playing the Bhojpuri song Lollipop Lagelu. The frenetic dance elicited shouts and quickly spread on social media, where clips of the performance were widely shared among followers.