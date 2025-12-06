Suspended TMC MLA To Lay Babri Masjid Foundation Stone In Murshidabad

Heavy Security for Foundation Ceremony

Suspended Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir is set to lay the foundation stone of Babri Masjid in Beldanga on Saturday, an event that has prompted heightened administrative attention and extensive security arrangements in Murshidabad district.

Early Saturday, police personnel assembled at Beldanga Police Station and surrounding areas to ensure law and order is maintained ahead of the ceremony. Security forces were reportedly deployed in large numbers, including local and state-level police, to prevent any untoward incident.

Kabir, who left his residence in Murshidabad under heavy security, confirmed that preparations for the foundation stone ceremony were progressing smoothly. Speaking to ANI, he said, "I will lay the foundation stone of Babri Masjid today. I will not say anything. Police are supporting me. I have already spoken with them. Following the Calcutta High Court order yesterday, the Police are supporting me. They have provided me security."

The Calcutta High Court had issued directions on Friday regarding the situation in Murshidabad. Following this, local police and state-level security officials reportedly increased their presence around the Beldanga area.

Kabir said that the administration was fully cooperating with the organisers and expressed gratitude to officials for their support. He added, "All is well. Wait until it is 12 noon; the reading of the Quran will begin then. After that, the foundation stone will be laid. I am receiving all cooperation from the administration. Murshidabad Police and State Police are all supporting me. I thank them."

On Saturday morning, visuals from the area showed residents preparing for the foundation-laying ceremony. One local resident, Md Safiqul Islam of Uttar Barasat, was seen carrying bricks on his head as part of his contribution to the proposed structure. Speaking to ANI, he said, "I will go where Humayun Kabir will lay the foundation stone for Babri Masjid. I am carrying bricks for Babri Masjid."

Calcutta High Court Declines to Intervene

Meanwhile, on Friday, the Calcutta High Court did not intervene in the case regarding the foundation-laying ceremony of the Babri Masjid in West Bengal's Murshidabad. The division bench of the acting Chief Justice left the responsibility of maintaining peace to the state.

The court was hearing a plea demanding a stay on suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir's event on December 6. The state government said that the necessary forces have been deployed to maintain law and order, while the Centre said 19 companies of the central forces are deployed there.

Humayun Kabir welcomed the High Court's decision, calling it a "befitting reply" to the petitioners.

On Thursday, Trinamool Congress (TMC) suspended West Bengal MLA Humayun Kabir over his remarks in which he claimed that he would inaugurate a Babri Masjid in the state's Murshidabad district on December 6. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)