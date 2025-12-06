Mahindra's Electric Car Is Now Rs 4 Lakh Cheaper Its Features Will Blow Your Mind

Mahindra has cut the prices of its BE6 and XEV 9e long-range electric SUVs by a whopping ₹4 lakh. With a range of 656 kilometers and a 79 kWh battery pack, these cars are now attracting more customers.

