Will India-Russia Relations Complicate Trade Negotiations With US? S Jaishankar Answers At HTLS 2025

MENAFN - Live Mint) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke about the recently-concluded India-Russia Summit and trade negotiations with the United States at the 23rd edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit (HTLS) on Saturday, December 6.

When asked if India's relations with Russia complicate trade negotiations with the US, S Jaishankar said,“I think everybody knows that India has relations with all the major countries of the world and I think for any country to expect to have a veto or say in how we develop our relations with others is not a reasonable proposition because remember, the others can expect the same.”

“So, I think we've always made it very clear that we have multiple relationships, we have a freedom of choice,” S Jaishankar said while speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit (HTLS) on Saturday.