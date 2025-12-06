Will India-Russia Relations Complicate Trade Negotiations With US? S Jaishankar Answers At HTLS 2025
When asked if India's relations with Russia complicate trade negotiations with the US, S Jaishankar said,“I think everybody knows that India has relations with all the major countries of the world and I think for any country to expect to have a veto or say in how we develop our relations with others is not a reasonable proposition because remember, the others can expect the same.”
“So, I think we've always made it very clear that we have multiple relationships, we have a freedom of choice,” S Jaishankar said while speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit (HTLS) on Saturday.
