Intercontinental Dhaka Opens Malaysiabangladesh Friendship Festival

Dhaka: InterContinental Dhaka, in partnership with the High Commission of Malaysia, has opened the Malaysia & Bangladesh Friendship Festival, a 10-day culinary event running from Dec. 4 to 13 at Elements Global Dining.

The festival was inaugurated on Dec. 4 in presence of Malaysian High Commissioner Mohamad Shuhada Othman.

The Malaysian culinary team includes Prof. Dr. Chef Shahrim Karim of Universiti Putra Malaysia and Chef Dzulkifli Bin Abdul, who joined InterContinental Dhaka's Executive Chef Julean Botelero at the launch.

Officials from the High Commission of Malaysia, the hotel's Food & Beverage Director Olivier Loreaux, Marketing Director Saadman Salahuddin, hotel staff and media representatives also attended.

The event features a selection of Malaysian dishes such as Nasi Lemak, Beef Rendang, Cucur Udang, Mee Goreng Mamak and Beef and Chicken Satay.

Bangladeshi favourites including Mutton Biryani, Mezbaani Beef, Kalabhuna, Mutton Nihari, Ruhi Masala, Pomfret Dopiaza, assorted kebabs and bhortas are also part of the buffet.

Desserts include Sago Gula Melaka, traditional pithas, payesh and other sweets. Live music will be performed each evening.

Buffet dinner is priced at BDT 9,500 net per person, with a Buy One Get Three offer available through selected bank cards.

Guests without eligible cards can enrol in IHG One Rewards on-site for a 25pc discount on food and beverage at InterContinental Dhaka and participating IHG hotels globally.

Reservations can be made at +8801713047698.

