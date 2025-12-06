403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Today In Kuwait's History
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 6 (KUNA) --
1964 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a decree approving the formation of the third cabinet. It grouped 14 ministers and was headed by Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah.
1990 -- UN General Assembly condemned the Iraqi occupation of Kuwait and blatant violations of international treaties by Iraqi forces. The UN said those responsible must be punished.
1999 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah opened the new headquarters of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
2004 -- Interpellation of Deputy Premier and Minister of State for Cabinet and Parliament Affairs Mohammad Daifallah Sharar ended with referring the issue to the Audit Bureau.
2011 -- Kuwait Amir issued a decree dissolving the National Assembly.
2011 -- Kuwait Police national team crowned as champions of the first GCC shooting tournament held in Kuwait. The team gathered seven medals, four gold, one silver, and two bronze.
2014 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) and Egypt signed a KD 30-million loan agreement to expand a PowerStation east of Cairo.
2017 -- FIFA officially lifted suspension off the Kuwaiti Football Association (KFA).
2018 -- Standard & Poor's announced an upgrade in the rating for Boursa Kuwait to an emerging market as of September 23rd, 2019.
2018 -- Kuwaiti actress Suad Abdullah won the Arab women prize for 2018 due to her five decades career in Arab drama and acting.
2020 -- The Scientific Center announced that Kuwait succeeded in sending its first scientific experiment (Falcon-9 rocket) to the International Space Station, launched from Kennedy Space Center in the US. (end)
nsn
1964 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a decree approving the formation of the third cabinet. It grouped 14 ministers and was headed by Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah.
1990 -- UN General Assembly condemned the Iraqi occupation of Kuwait and blatant violations of international treaties by Iraqi forces. The UN said those responsible must be punished.
1999 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah opened the new headquarters of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
2004 -- Interpellation of Deputy Premier and Minister of State for Cabinet and Parliament Affairs Mohammad Daifallah Sharar ended with referring the issue to the Audit Bureau.
2011 -- Kuwait Amir issued a decree dissolving the National Assembly.
2011 -- Kuwait Police national team crowned as champions of the first GCC shooting tournament held in Kuwait. The team gathered seven medals, four gold, one silver, and two bronze.
2014 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) and Egypt signed a KD 30-million loan agreement to expand a PowerStation east of Cairo.
2017 -- FIFA officially lifted suspension off the Kuwaiti Football Association (KFA).
2018 -- Standard & Poor's announced an upgrade in the rating for Boursa Kuwait to an emerging market as of September 23rd, 2019.
2018 -- Kuwaiti actress Suad Abdullah won the Arab women prize for 2018 due to her five decades career in Arab drama and acting.
2020 -- The Scientific Center announced that Kuwait succeeded in sending its first scientific experiment (Falcon-9 rocket) to the International Space Station, launched from Kennedy Space Center in the US. (end)
nsn
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment