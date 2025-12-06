MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this with reference to The New York Times.

The documents concern one of the earliest blocks of investigative materials collected by law enforcement after the launch of the 2005 Florida investigation into allegations of sexual abuse of minors.

The inquiry concluded in 2008 with a plea deal under which Epstein admitted guilt only to charges related to solicitation of prostitution.

After the Florida agreement, Epstein's activities were investigated again in New York, where federal sex-trafficking charges were brought. In 2019, he is believed to have taken his own life in jail while awaiting trial.

The current court decision was issued after Congress approved a law in November requiring the Department of Justice to release all Epstein-related materials by December 19.

In a brief order, U.S. District Judge Rodney Smith of the Southern District of Florida noted that the law signed last month by President Donald Trump allows the court to make non-classified documents public.

Despite Trump's reluctance to release the materials, he supported the law once it became clear that a significant number of Republicans in Congress would vote for it alongside Democrats.

Before the law was passed, courts in Florida and New York had not permitted disclosure of grand jury materials, citing criminal procedure rules.

As reported by Ukrinform, Democratic members of the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform released emails from Epstein that allegedly compromise Trum. The messages indicate that he spent extended periods of time in the residence referenced in cases involving sexual abuse.

