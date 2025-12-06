Three People Injured In Enemy Strikes In Kyiv Region
“The enemy is launching a massive attack on the Kyiv region with drones and missiles. Peaceful settlements in the region are under attack. Unfortunately, three people have been wounded as a result of the terrorist country's attack,” he wrote.
A woman born in 1979 was hospitalized in the Vyshhorod district. She suffered shrapnel wounds to her arm, chest, and back, as well as a closed injury to her cervical spine.
Another woman, aged 40, suffered a laceration to her cheek and was treated on site without hospitalization.
In Fastiv, a man born in 1983 was injured. He has a laceration on his left shin, but does not require hospitalization.Read also: Russia conceals true scale of disability among military personnel – intelligence
“The victims have been provided with all necessary medical assistance,” Kalashnyk said.
As reported by Ukrinform, due to a massive attack on the railway infrastructure in Fastiv, Kyiv region, Ukrzaliznytsia is quickly changing passenger train routes.
Photo: Ministry of Health
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment