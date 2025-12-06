Three People Injured In Enemy Strikes In Kyiv Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Mykola Kalashnyk, Head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration, reported this on Telegram.

“The enemy is launching a massive attack on the Kyiv region with drones and missiles. Peaceful settlements in the region are under attack. Unfortunately, three people have been wounded as a result of the terrorist country's attack,” he wrote.

A woman born in 1979 was hospitalized in the Vyshhorod district. She suffered shrapnel wounds to her arm, chest, and back, as well as a closed injury to her cervical spine.

Another woman, aged 40, suffered a laceration to her cheek and was treated on site without hospitalization.

In Fastiv, a man born in 1983 was injured. He has a laceration on his left shin, but does not require hospitalization.

“The victims have been provided with all necessary medical assistance,” Kalashnyk said.

As reported by Ukrinform, due to a massive attack on the railway infrastructure in Fastiv, Kyiv region, Ukrzaliznytsia is quickly changing passenger train routes.

Photo: Ministry of Health