Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Three People Injured In Enemy Strikes In Kyiv Region

Three People Injured In Enemy Strikes In Kyiv Region


2025-12-06 01:10:12
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Mykola Kalashnyk, Head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration, reported this on Telegram.

“The enemy is launching a massive attack on the Kyiv region with drones and missiles. Peaceful settlements in the region are under attack. Unfortunately, three people have been wounded as a result of the terrorist country's attack,” he wrote.

A woman born in 1979 was hospitalized in the Vyshhorod district. She suffered shrapnel wounds to her arm, chest, and back, as well as a closed injury to her cervical spine.

Another woman, aged 40, suffered a laceration to her cheek and was treated on site without hospitalization.

In Fastiv, a man born in 1983 was injured. He has a laceration on his left shin, but does not require hospitalization.

Read also: Russia conceals true scale of disability among military personnel – intelligence

“The victims have been provided with all necessary medical assistance,” Kalashnyk said.

As reported by Ukrinform, due to a massive attack on the railway infrastructure in Fastiv, Kyiv region, Ukrzaliznytsia is quickly changing passenger train routes.

Photo: Ministry of Health

MENAFN06122025000193011044ID1110444875



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search