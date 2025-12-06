Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Partisans Reconnoiter Territory Of Occupiers' Anti-Aircraft Missile Regiment In Sevastopol

Partisans Reconnoiter Territory Of Occupiers' Anti-Aircraft Missile Regiment In Sevastopol


2025-12-06 01:10:11
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by ATESH on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"Our agents conducted reconnaissance near the territory of the 12th Anti-Aircraft Missile Regiment (military unit 85702) in Sevastopol. During the observation, Russian military equipment and personnel were spotted. In addition to the Ural-4320 off-road vehicle, the parking lot contains personal cars belonging to servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces," the report said.



It is specified that the location of the military equipment was recorded at coordinates: 44.547158, 33.435834.

The partisans tracked some private cars and also reconnoitered the residences of several officers in the regiment.

The information gathered about the personnel's places of residence and the location of objects belonging to the occupiers' air defense system was passed on to the Ukrainian Defense Forces, ATESH added.

Read also: Russia conceals true scale of disability among military personnel – intelligence

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that partisans had scouted the communications center of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Simferopol.

MENAFN06122025000193011044ID1110444874



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search