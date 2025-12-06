Partisans Reconnoiter Territory Of Occupiers' Anti-Aircraft Missile Regiment In Sevastopol

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by ATESH on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"Our agents conducted reconnaissance near the territory of the 12th Anti-Aircraft Missile Regiment (military unit 85702) in Sevastopol. During the observation, Russian military equipment and personnel were spotted. In addition to the Ural-4320 off-road vehicle, the parking lot contains personal cars belonging to servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces," the report said.





It is specified that the location of the military equipment was recorded at coordinates: 44.547158, 33.435834.

The partisans tracked some private cars and also reconnoitered the residences of several officers in the regiment.

The information gathered about the personnel's places of residence and the location of objects belonging to the occupiers' air defense system was passed on to the Ukrainian Defense Forces, ATESH added.

Russia conceals true scale of disability among military personnel – intelligence

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that partisans had scouted the communications center of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Simferopol.