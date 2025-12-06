Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Army Loses 1,180 More Soldiers In War Against Ukraine


2025-12-06 01:10:11
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This is stated in a Facebook post by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as reported by Ukrinform.

Russian invaders also lost 11,398 (+2) tanks, 23,688 (+2) armored combat vehicles, 34,874 (+31) artillery systems, 1,560 (+2) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,253 (+0) air defense systems, 431 (+0) aircraft, 347 (+0) helicopters, 87,387 (+487) UCAVs, 4,024 (+0) cruise missiles, 28 (+0) ships/boats, 1 (+0) submarines, 69,037 (+130) vehicles and tankers, 4,015 (+1) special equipment.

The data is being verified.

Read also: Syrskyi: Russia continues its offensive, using peace talks as cover

As reported by Ukrinform, as of 22:00 on December 5, there were 180 combat clashes between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders on the front line.

MENAFN06122025000193011044ID1110444872



UkrinForm

