Azerbaijani Oil Moves Up In Price

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude at Italy's Augusta port, on a CIF basis, went up by $0.45, or 0.66%, on December 5 from the previous level, coming in at $66.95 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude grew by $0.54, or 0.84%, to $65.05 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude dipped by $0.56, or 1.40%, to $39.30 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea rose by $0.28, or 0.43%, to $64.64 per barrel.

Azerbaijan's 2025 state budget is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.