Cold Wave Intensifies In Rajasthan, Fatehpur Coldest At 2.3 Degrees Celsius

Jaipur, Dec 6 (IANS) Icy winds sweeping in from northern India have intensified winter conditions across Rajasthan, causing temperatures to drop sharply and triggering a severe cold wave.

For the first time this season, Jaipur recorded a minimum temperature below 10 degrees Celsius, settling at 9.2 degrees Celsius, marking a significant fall compared to previous days.

Meteorologists said this is just the beginning, as colder nights are expected over the coming week.

The cold conditions were most severe in the Shekhawati belt, where temperatures were dangerously low. Fatehpur (Sikar) remained the coldest location in the state, recording 2.3 degrees Celsius, followed by Sikar (3 degrees Celsius), Nagaur (3.3 degrees Celsius), and Lunkaransar (4.1 degrees Celsius).

Other cities also shivered under biting cold, including Dausa (4.3 degrees Celsius), Jhunjhunu (6.3 degrees Celsius), and Alwar (5.0 degrees Celsius).

In several areas, frost settled over crops, particularly mustard fields near Alwar's Tuleda region, raising concerns among farmers about potential agricultural losses. Daytime temperatures also saw a noticeable dip due to persistent cold winds.

Despite sunshine, the warmth remained weak. Several cities recorded maximum temperatures below 25 degrees Celsius, including Alwar (23.5 degrees Celsius), Pilani (24.6 degrees Celsius), Sikar (23.7 degrees Celsius), Churu (24.3 degrees Celsius), Baran (24.2 degrees Celsius), Karauli (23.4 degrees Celsius), and Pratapgarh (24.7 degrees Celsius).

Sirohi, with a maximum of 22 degrees Celsius, recorded the coldest daytime temperature.

Meanwhile, western Rajasthan remained relatively warmer during the day, with Barmer at 30.2 degrees Celsius, Jaisalmer at 28.4 degrees Celsius, and Jodhpur at 28.3 degrees Celsius.

The Meteorological Centre in Jaipur has issued a cold wave alert for the next seven days, predicting continued low temperatures, especially in northern and eastern districts.

Director Radheshyam Sharma stated that the weather will remain clear, but the cold winds are likely to keep minimum temperatures between 3 degrees Celsius and 5 degrees Celsius in parts of Shekhawati.

Residents are advised to take precautions, especially during early mornings and late evenings, as Rajasthan prepares for one of the coldest spells of the winter season.