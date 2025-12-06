Kapil Sharma Reveals Why He's 'Officially Become The Winner Of Indian Idol'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Dec 6 (IANS) Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma crooned a number with renowned singer Shreya Ghoshal celebrated the moment by declaring himself as the“winner of Indian Idol.”

Kapil celebrated Shreya Ghoshal's brilliance, affectionately saying,“Indian Idol toh Saalon se chal raha hai, lekin Shreya ji, aap gaye toh noor aa gaya hain.”

The atmosphere turned radiant as Kapil joined Shreya for a mesmerising duet on the timeless classic“Tum Aa Gaye Ho, Noor Aa Gaya Hai” from the 1975 film“Aandhi”, starring Sanjeev Kumar and Suchitra Sen. The film was directed by Gulzar.

Kapil shared that singing alongside Shreya Ghoshal felt nothing short of a dream-come-true moment for him.

He admitted that the moment had“absolutely made his day,” capturing how special the duet was for him. Kapil added a dash of humour, joking that after performing with Shreya, he has now“officially become the winner of Indian Idol.”

Talking about“Aandhi”, at the time it was alleged that the film was based on the life of the then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and her relationship with her estranged husband, but in reality, only the look was inspired by the politician Tarkeshwari Sinha and Indira Gandhi.

The story is based on a chance meeting of an estranged couple after several years, when wife Aarti Devi, now a leading politician, happens to stay in the hotel run by her husband during an election campaign.

Kapil is currently busy promoting his film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2. The movie promises to bring back the madness, with Kapil's character now caught in an even more colourful, multicultural marital tangle.

Directed by Anukalp Goswami, the film is produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, and Abbas-Mustan under Venus Worldwide Entertainment in association with Abbas Mustan Film Production.

This family entertainer hits theatres on 12th December 2025. The trailer of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, showcases an amalgamation of drama, emotions, crisp punchlines, chaos, beauty, glamour and top-notch comedy.

The movie, along with Kapil Sharma stars Manjot Singh, Tridha Choudhury, Hina Waria, Parul Gulati, and Ayesha Khan in lead roles. It also features Gashmeer Mahajani, Saurabh Goyal, Pallavi Ajay, Kuldeep Sareen, and Hardika Sharma.

The show airs on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.