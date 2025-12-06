Trinamool To Hold 'Harmony Day', Party Rebel To Lay Foundation For 'Babri Masjid' Today

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Dec 6 (IANS) Trinamool Congress and suspended party legislator from Bharat constituency Humayun Kabir will hold two counter programmes on Saturday to mark the demolition of the disputed structure in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992.

On one hand, Trinamool Congress will be organising its annual 'Sampriti Diwas (Harmony Day)' programme at Esplanade in Central Kolkata. The programme, organised by Trinamool Congress' youth and students' wings, will be attended by the top party leadership.

"Besides issuing the appeal for communal harmony day, our leaders will also highlight the plight of the people in West Bengal because of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision in the state, which is being carried out in an unplanned manner," said a member of the West Bengal cabinet.

On the other hand, the focus will also be on the foundation stone laying ceremony of the 'Babri Mosque' at Beldanga in Murshidabad district by Kabir.

Even as Kabir's programme led to his suspension from the party earlier this week, he is determined to organise it at any cost.

The stone-laying function will be organised under security cover from both state police forces and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), as instructed by a division bench of the Calcutta High Court on Friday.

As per reports from Beldanga, thousands of people have started flocking to the site for the event since Friday night.

Kabir himself had visited the site several times since Friday evening, supervising the arrangements.

"Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee thinks that she is the only right person and the others are wrong. She must not forget that it was people from the Muslim community who ensured the consecutive victories of her party since 2011. Now the Muslims will demolish her arrogance in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly election," Kabir said on Saturday morning.

The leader of the opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, however, claimed that Kabir's suspension and his function are actually "pre-planned matches" between Mamata Banerjee and her rebel leader.

Trinamool Congress leader, on the other hand, has claimed that the BJP was behind all such initiatives by Kabir.