Ukraine To Establish Transport Support Fund With Canada, Lithuania And Sweden

“The new fund is designed to meet Ukraine's urgent needs in restoring and modernizing transport infrastructure across all modes - road, rail, maritime, aviation, urban mobility and logistics,” the report reads.

The creation of UTSF is an initiative of the Common Interest Group for Transport in Ukraine within the International Transport Forum (ITF). Project financing will be provided through grants.

A high-level dialogue is expected in February 2026, where other countries will be invited to join the declaration and contribute to the fund.

ITF Secretary General Young Tae Kim stressed that the joint declaration underscores members' commitment to assist Ukraine in addressing its urgent transport needs. He added that this effort is complemented by detailed recommendations for the long-term recovery of Ukraine's road and rail freight sectors.

UTSF is intended to become a practical tool enabling Ukraine to implement real projects on the ground.

“Ukraine's transport system requires both urgent repairs and strategic modernization. The Fund creates a clear mechanism to direct aid precisely where it is most needed. Our priority is to ensure that every contribution transforms into completed projects: repaired roads and bridges, more efficient border crossings, resilient logistics routes, and modern public transport systems,” emphasized Deputy Minister for Communities and Territories Development Serhii Derkach.

As reported, 267 million tonnes of cargo were transported across Ukraine in the first ten months of 2025, down 9.6% compared to the same period last year.

Photo credit: Ministry for Communities Development